Roadwork may slow back to school shopping this weekend

The tax-free holiday is in full swing in Tennessee and Mississippi, but plan ahead because of lane closures and paving operations.

In Shelby County, crews will start paving operations on Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound near Appling Road. Lanes will be closed Sunday, July 30, through Thursday, August 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In DeSoto County, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will have crews spread out on Interstate 55 to Highway 78 installing guardrails and dynamic message sign boards. The following work will take Saturday, July 29, 2017:

I-55 northbound will have the left lane closed north of Hernando from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

I-55 southbound will have the left lane closed at Rasco Road from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Highway 78 westbound just west of Bethel Road will have the right lane closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Additional work will also take place Sunday, July 30, 2017:

I-55 southbound at the Rasco Road overpass will have two right lanes closed from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. with all traffic stopped for nearly 20 minutes, per MDOT.

I-55 southbound at Horn Lake Creek between Church and Goodman Roads will have the right lane closed from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. This area will experience all traffic stopped for nearly 20 minutes.

