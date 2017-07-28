Man sentenced to 25 years in connection to cop killing

Thousands of people around the world are keeping their lights on to honor fallen MPD officer Sean Bolton.

Thousands of people around the world are keeping their lights on to honor fallen MPD officer Sean Bolton.

Tremaine Wilbourn has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on charges connected to the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman sentenced Wilbourn on Friday in federal court in Memphis.

Authorities said Wilbourn shot and killed Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton while the officer tried to detain him in August 2015.

Prosecutors said Wilbourn committed a carjacking as he tried to escape after the shooting. He pleaded guilty in April to carjacking, possessing a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking and felony possession of ammunition.

Wilbourn, 31, was on federal probation after serving prison time for armed bank robbery. He faces a first-degree murder charge in state court.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5/AP. All rights reserved.