Fake ICE bounty hunter arrested for robbing Hispanic men

A man is behind bars accused of pretending to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men.

Memphis Police Department confirmed Friday that Daquawn Simmons, 24, was in custody.

He's charged with aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Investigators said Simmons went up to a group of Hispanic men while they were working on July 25.

Simmons told the men he was a bounty hunter with ICE. He pointed a gun at them and told them they would be deported unless they handed over all their money.

