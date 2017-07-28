5 GREAT THINGS: Back the Blue, Memphis Powerball winner, Mid-South Hero

We're nearing the end of what has turned out to be one hot month--and not just for temperatures--it's been a pretty hot month for great things happening in the Mid-South.

The Greater Imani Church community came together to back the blue as MPD officers battle rising violent crime rates across the city. Blue Sunday was created to build relationships with the community and law enforcement as well as other first responders. It was also designed to let first responders know that they have an outpouring of support.

While flooding the sanctuary in blue, Greater Imani let the first responders know they stand together in peace and unity for the sake of the community.

The Memphis restaurant community banded together to help a fellow eatery in need.



Popular restaurant Maciel's on South Main has been closed since its roof caved in days ago. Rizzo's Diner and City Tasting Tours teamed up to help Maciel's hold a pop-up taco bar. All of the proceeds went toward helping Maciel's reopen.

Fifteen MLK College Preparatory School graduates sponsored by Agape Child and Family Services for the past four years received a celebratory send-off to prepare them for college. The students received backpacks stocked with school supplies provided by the company Edward Jones.

Of the 15 students, all of them graduated high school and all but one of them are headed to post-secondary education. Many of the MLK Prep seniors are the first from their families to graduate high school.

The player, who has yet to claim the prize, picked four-of-five numbers, including the "Power Play" option, which doubled the $50,000 prize.

Larry Johnson changed his life of selling drugs on the streets, and now he inspires others to steer clear of crime. Johnson said he knew he needed to drastically change his lifestyle and begin a relationship with God. Johnson became drug-free, d ropped almost 100 pounds and now works with the 901 block squad, where he talks with at-risk kids and helps get them out of bad environments.

