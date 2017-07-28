5 GREAT THINGS: Back the Blue, Memphis Powerball winner, Mid-South Hero

A 55-year-old Millington man is accused of selling drugs to, and sexually exploiting, children.More >>
If you're a parent, you know how hectic getting back into the school routine can be. But you can save a lot on the essentials this tax-free weekend. It just depends on where you live.More >>
Shelby County deputies are searching for a man who broke into several vehicles.More >>
The recent immigration raids have left at least nine children without fathers.More >>
Latino Memphis fired back at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after raids the advocacy group called 'abusive' and racially motivated.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
