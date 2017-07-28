Man arrested for child porn admits selling drugs to children

A Millington man is behind bars accused of selling drugs to children and possessing child pornography.

Shelby County investigators searched the home of James Holiman after gathering information that he had child pornography in the home.

Once inside, the investigators found child porn on Holiman's cell phone.

During the search, investigators found more than three pounds of marijuana in various forms, including frozen brownies and marijuana seeds.

Holiman told investigators he had been selling the drugs to children. He said he saw a black man doing it, and he decided it was an "easy" way to make money.

Holiman is being held on a $225,000 bond. He's charged with several crimes including possession of marijuana and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

