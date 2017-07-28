SCS works to fill over 250 teacher positions before school starts

Shelby County deputies are searching for a man who broke into several vehicles at different locations.More >>
Congressman Steve Cohen from Memphis reintroduced a bill that would hold property owners of low-income housing accountable for poor living conditions.More >>
The man killed by Southaven police officers was shot in the back of his head through his front door, according to his family's attorney.More >>
Latino Memphis fired back at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after raids the advocacy group called 'abusive' and racially motivated.More >>
Tremaine Wilbourn has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on charges connected to the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2015.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Authorities are now searching for a suspect described as a middle aged white man with grey hair and a muscular build driving an older model white pickup truck and wearing blue jeans.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
