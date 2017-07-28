SCS works to fill over 250 teacher positions before school starts

In just one week Shelby County School students will be back in class. But, the school district is facing a shortage of teachers.

Shelby County School is short more than 250 teachers.

According to SCS, 67 of those positions were vacated in just one week. To try and fill the positions, the district is increasing their presence at recruitment fairs.

The district said it is increasing its presence at job fairs and recruitment fairs by 20 percent.

They are also giving out incentives such as early retirement.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.