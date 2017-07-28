Church hosts free health fair, backpack giveaway Saturday

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is giving out 1,000 free backpacks on Saturday, July 29.

In addition to the giveaway, there will also be free health and dental screenings.

“It's not just about the school supplies,” said Reverend J. Lawrence Turner. “There are a number of things the students need as they get ready for school--shots, things like that. We want to make sure that on the first day of school they are ready to dive in and learn.”

The Back to School Fair will be at 10 a.m. at the church, located on the corner of North Bellevue and Jefferson.

