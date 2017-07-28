Church hosts free health fair, backpack giveaway to help families

Local groups are trying to do their part by helping ease the burdens parents face when sending their kids back to school.

We're about two weeks out from the first day of school, and what better way to give back to the community than by hosting a huge community event to get kids ready for that first day?

The Mississippi Blvd Christian church partnered with other organizations offered services to help kids and families in need on Saturday.

"I know that the children are going to be ready day one to start the school year, but also so that the parents get what they need so that they can be intentionally involved," said Senior Pastor J. Lawrence Turner.

With school just around the corner, a lot of children in the community were able to get what they needed.

"It's just a big help," said parent Regina Saton.

As many families face financial burdens getting their children back to school prepared, kids were able to get help with immunizations, school supplies, dental screenings, onsite registration and more.

"To know that the community rallied around this effort lets me know that our future is much better than our past," Pastor Turner said.

The health event has grown over the past years, with vendors and community leaders who want to help that the event had to be moved to a much larger territory, for a much larger turnout.

"It's exciting because I believe that Memphis has a bright future and I was able to see some of it today," Pastor Turner said.

Not only did these kids leave happy and ready for school, they even left with full bellies and cool backpacks.

