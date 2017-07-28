Rep. Steve Cohen introduces new housing accountability bill

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) from Memphis reintroduced a bill that would hold property owners of low-income housing accountable for poor living conditions.

In the bill, Cohen cites deplorable conditions found at Tulane Apartments in 2015 like holes in walls, exposed electrical wiring, and moldy bathrooms.

The bill would require the U.S. Department of Housing to survey tenant housing twice a year.

New penalties would also be created for property owners who repeatedly fail the tenant survey.

