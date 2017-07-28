Man breaks into vehicles, steals credit cards

The vehicle the man is believed to be driving (SOURCE: SCSO)

Shelby County deputies are searching for a man who broke into several vehicles.

Investigators said the man stole credit cards from those vehicles and used them to purchase $2,000 worth of items.

They believe the thief drives a Toyota Rav 4. He was seen with a woman.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

