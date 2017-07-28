78-year-old wheelchair bound woman dies in house fire

A 78-year-old wheelchair bound woman was found dead inside her burned home in Corinth, Mississippi.

According to the woman's son, he said his mother was in a wheelchair because she was having trouble walking.

Investigators said the fire was contained mostly to the living room of the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The woman's three sons were able to salvage a portrait of their mother and their late father's shotguns.

