ICE raids leave 9 children without fathers, church steps up to help

An raid by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) left many people in Memphis on edge.

An raid by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) left many people in Memphis on edge.

The Hispanic community is raising concerns after ICE agents detained undocumented immigrants across the city, mostly targeting those in gangs or criminals.

The Hispanic community is raising concerns after ICE agents detained undocumented immigrants across the city, mostly targeting those in gangs or criminals.

Latino Memphis fired back at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after raids the advocacy group called 'abusive' and racially motivated.

Latino Memphis fired back at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after raids the advocacy group called 'abusive' and racially motivated.

The recent immigration raids have left at least nine children without fathers. Now, a Memphis church is stepping up to help those children and other families impacted by the raids.

"They need a lot of help. They don't have couches. They don't have light, so our purpose is to help them out," Victory Life Church member Jonathan Rodriquez said.

The church is accepting donations to help the families.

"There's families alone with kids, babies alone with their mothers," Rodriquez said.

The raids left wives without jobs and unable to speak English, unsure of the future after their husbands were detained.

According to Rodriquez, that's why the church started knocking on doors.

"People are terrified for what's going on. They don't want to open. They were looking from the window. We had to show our shirts. We had to show the Bible to show we were from church," Rodriquez said.

Church members said besides the emotional trauma to children as young as 8-months old, they now have to think about how they would keep their families financially afloat all while being afraid ICE will come for them next and leave their children alone.

The church is collecting donations through the weekend from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the church. They are looking for diapers, baby clothing, and bottles of water, kids clothing sizes 7-9 (used clothing is fine), rice, canned vegetables, cereal, baby wipes, and any other items people want to donate.

You can stop by to donate your items this weekend at the church at 4778 Summer Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.