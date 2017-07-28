City launches map showing next roads to be paved

Want to know when Memphis will get around to paving a street near you? Now you can find out.

City of Memphis launched a street paving schedule map that shows which roads are on the list to be paved.

Click here to view the map yourself.

Note that roads in green are set to be paved in 2017, while roads in red are future paving locations.

