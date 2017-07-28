Young people collect at least 5,600 bags of trash over the summer

County Mayor Mark Luttrell's blight team completed their summer of work Friday.

The team members, who ranged in age from 14-24, were paid $9 an hour to pick up trash in Memphis and Shelby County this summer. Friday was their last day.

The mayor honored the young people Friday for their work.

The final amount picked up will not be released until next week, but so far over 5,600 bags of trash have been collected.

