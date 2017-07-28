Ole Miss releases names of boosters, businesses listed in NCAA notice of allegations

The Ole Miss NCAA investigation took another turn Friday afternoon. The Rebels released the names of some boosters and businesses that are in the 2016 and 2017 Notice of Allegations.

Some of the businesses named in the NOA include Rebel Rags, The Inn at Ole Miss, Hampton Inn, and Cannon Motors. While some of the booster names are revealed, the identities of Booster #12 and Booster #14 are still unknown. The NCAA alleges #14 provided between $13,000-$15,600 of cash payments to a recruit. #12 is alleged to have also provided cash payments.

The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss accepts that 14 of the 21 violations happened but will contest the other seven.

Some of the infractions that the University will contest includes head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control.

A concise version of the allegations are below. The charges that Ole Miss contests are in bold.

NCAA Allegations against Ole Miss

You can read the 2017 NCAA notice of allegations here: http://athleticsworking.wp2.olemiss.edu/2017-notice-of-allegations/

You can read Ole Miss' response to the NOA here: http://athleticsworking.wp2.olemiss.edu/2017-response-to-notice-of-allegations/

1. May & June 2010: Former assistants David Saunders and Chris Vaughn involved in misconduct with fraudulent ACT exams (Level 1)

2. Summer 2010: Saunders & Vaughn arranged for Darel Thigpen (booster) to provide impermissible benefits (Level 1)

3. August 2013: Vaughn provided false/misleading info to NCAA investigators (Level 1)

4. December 2013 & February 2014: Saunders provided false/misleading info to NCAA investigators. (Level 1)

5. 2012 & 2013: Walter Hughes (booster) made impermissible contact with 4 recruits, assistant coach Maurice Harris knew of contact, arranged for free lodging. (Level 1)

6. January, February 2013 - Assistant director of sports video created personalized recruiting videos with Hugh Freeze's knowledge (Level 3)

7. January 2013 - Impermissible recruiting - free access to hunting land owned by Robert Dunlap (booster) (Level 3)

8. January 2013 - Former assistant Chris Kiffin arranged for free lodging & meals during a recruits official visit. The Inn at Ole Miss was one of the businesses involved (Level 2)

9. January 2013, March 2014-January 2016 - Former assistant Chris Kiffin and former assistant athletic director for high school and junior college relations Barney Farrar arranged for free merchandise at Rebel Rags for 2 recruits (Level 1)

10. Summer 2013 - Chris Kiffin arranged for free lodging at his residence (Level 3)

11. June 2013-May 2014: Chan Patel (booster) provided 12 nights free lodging at Hampton Inn in Oxford (Level 1)

12. December 2013: Head coach Hugh Freeze made an impermissible in-person off-campus recruiting visit (5-10 minutes) with a recruit that was a junior (Level 3)

13. May 2014: Chris Kiffin made a impermissible in-person off-campus recruiting visit (10 minutes) with a 2 recruits that were juniors (Level 3)

14. March 2014 - January 2015: Barney Farrar arranged for free meals, transportation, lodging. Arranged for Arya Keyes to provide transportation for a recruit to a camp/unofficial visit (Level 1)

15. March 2014 - January 2015: Lee Harris (booster) provided between $200-$600 of cash payments, free food, free drinks to recruit and recruit's family (Level 1)

16. April 2014 - February 2015: Booster #14 provided between $13,000-$15,600 of cash payments to a recruit, Barney Farrar facilitated and initiated impermissible contact between Booster #12, Booster #14 and recruit (Level 1)

17. March 2014 - February 2015: Barney Farrar arranged free transportation, free lodging

December 2016: Barney Farrar provided misleading info to NCAA investigators (Level 1)

18. August 2014 - Michael Strojny (booster) gave $800 cash to stepfather of a former player (Level 1)

19. August 2014, August 2015 - Cannon Motors loaned complimentary vehicles to 2 players when their personal cars needed repairs. Cannon also provided a loan to a player (Level 1)

20. Head coach responsibility - Hugh Freeze responsible for violations that occurred with assistants and staff members. (Level 1)

21. Lack of institutional control - Ole Miss failed to monitor conduct of athletic program.

Ole Miss has already self-imposed a postseason/bowl ban for the 2017 season. Along with contesting 7 violations, the university has disassociated with the boosters involved in the allegations. The boosters will be banned from attending Rebel home games and restricted from entering athletic facilities (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, The Pavilion, etc.)

There's also a self-imposed recruiting penalty for the football program. There will be a 15% scholarship reduction over the next 4 years. There will be no unofficial visits by recruits for the first 3 home games of the 2017 season.

Ole Miss will meet with the NCAA Committee on Infractions in early fall. The NCAA could impose further penalties on the program.

