Website launched to recruit retirees to Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new website is targeting retirees with the hopes they will settle in Tennessee.

Tennessee Tourism launched the website that provides information on healthcare, experiences, shopping, and retirement development and communities.

State tourism officials said the campaign is titled "The good life, only better" and Tennessee is one of only four states with a formal retiree recruitment program.

