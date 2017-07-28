Scams target solar eclipse viewers

Tennessee Department of Consumer Affairs is warning people planning to view the solar eclipse to be careful to avoid scams.

The department issued a scam alert warning people that there are scammers looking to make money from the total solar eclipse scheduled to happen August 21.

If you plan to go to a viewing party, ask if merchandise such as eye wear will be offered at the event. If you're ordering glasses yourself, buy the ones made to NASA guidelines.

Additionally, consider paying with credit card. Credit card companies provide more fraud protection than other payment methods.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.