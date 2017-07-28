Pink Palace hosts free eclipse viewing party

Pink Palace Museum is helping Mid-Southerners experience a once-in-a-lifetime event: the Great American Eclipse.

The eclipse will take place Monday, August 21.

Memphis will see an almost total eclipse (94 percent).

If you're looking for a place to experience the eclipse, consider joining the fun at Pink Palace Museum from noon until 2 p.m.

There will be safe viewing telescopes, a scale model solar system walk, activity tables, astronomers, a live feed of the eclipse from NASA, and the world's largest fully functioning solar eclipse glasses!

You'll also be able to buy your own glasses at the Museum Shop.

This entire eclipse experience is free!

In Tennessee, the closest place for Memphians to see the total eclipse will be Nashville where it is expected to last one minute and 57 seconds and will start at 1:27 p.m.

Seeing the eclipse in Tennessee

Clarksville: 2:19 of totality

Gallatin: 2:40 of totality

Nashville: 1:57 of totality

Lebanon: 2:37 of totality

Cookeville: 2:32 of totality

For more information about seeing the Great American Eclipse in Tennessee, click here.

