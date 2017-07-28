Man shot, killed on Poppen Drive - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed on Poppen Drive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man has died after a shooting Friday, Memphis police confirm. 

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Poppen Drive. 

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

One individual has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly