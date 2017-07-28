Man wanted by police killed in Poppen Drive shooting Friday

Memphis Police Department has identified the man shot and killed on Poppen Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Billy Ray Sandlin, was found inside a 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Poppen Drive, near Kimball Street and Semmes Street.

The person responsible for shooting Sandlin, the owner of the vehicle, remained on the scene.

Police said Sandlin reportedly broke out the back window of the vehicle with an iron chair and climbed through the window.

The owner told police that weapons were in his vehicle and he thought Sandlin was armed, so he shot him with a handgun.

MPD said Sandlin was wanted by police after ramming into officers’ cars and fleeing traffic. He also had eight active warrants unrelated to that particular incident.

All evidence was presented to the District Attorney General’s office, and no charges will be filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.