MSU student injured in hit-and-run, parents credit God for protection

Kimes' parents said God protected Carter when he was hit by the vehicle (SOURCE: Family)

Carter Kimes was hit crossing the street on Union Avenue during a visit to Memphis (SOURCE: Family)

The Kimes family is thankful their son survived a hit-and-run in Memphis and are crediting God for protecting him (SOURCE: Family)

A Mid-South family is grateful their son survived after they said he was left to die in the street during a weekend visit to Memphis.

Carter Kimes is a sophomore at Mississippi State University, but he is now recovering in the hospital and his parents are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for the crash that almost took his life.

"We kind of felt the worst may come. We said a little prayer together and hoped it wasn't going to be what we thought," Kirk Kimes said.

Kirk and Darla Kimes received a phone call early Sunday morning at their Greenwood, Mississippi home that they needed to get to Regional Medical Center as soon as possible.

Their 19-year-old son, Carter, had been hit by a car in Midtown Memphis.

"We didn't even know if he was going to make it or not," Darla said. "God had his hands on him the moment of impact."

Carter Kimes was crossing Union Avenue near Waldran heading to his hotel around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He was coming back from a Redbirds game with friends and a night on Beale Street.

The crash left the former high school athlete with life threatening injuries. He had a torn aorta, a head injury, and numerous broken bones.

"Hit him so hard it knocked his cowboy boots off," Kirk said.

Witnesses said a black or burgundy Chevrolet TrailBlazer or Suburban type vehicle was driving eastbound on Union Avenue when the teenager was hit.

Police located a headlight cover from the vehicle at the scene.

"The car apparently crossed the center line and just plowed him over and left him in the street to die," Kirk said.

Kimes' parents want the person who did it caught.

"This could happen to someone else. Next time the kid won't be so lucky," Kirk said.

Carter Kimes is expected to eventually recover from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.