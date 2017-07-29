Memphis Tigers open Fall Football Camp

Day One of Fall Football Camp for the Memphis Tigers is as much about getting ready for the season mentally as it is physically.

The U of M will spend 29 practice sessions honing the mind as well as the body, with the idea of living up to all the pre-season hype surrounding the program.

It's also working some former stars back into the groove.

Linebacker Jackson Dillon got back into shape after missing almost all of last season, and wide receiver Sam Craft is back on the field after back issues forced him to take a Redshirt year.

"It's always good to be back playing football again," Craft said. "It's been a long spring, a long summer. Just the conditioning, the weight lifting. Being able to play football is always a good feeling."

Linebacker Genard Avery said what a difference a year makes.

"The unit as a whole communication-wise, we've gotten a lot better," Avery said. "It's still little stuff we got to work on. You know we was moving full speed the first day of practice and that was good."

"Thing I enjoyed about today is just sitting back and just kind of looking at our team in general,' said Head Coach Mike Norvell. "Just the overall size. That's just something that really stood out to me. We're a lot bigger football team. You know I'm excited to put on pads to see what that size is gonna do when it counts."

The Tigers kickoff their Season with a Thursday night opener August 31 against Louisiana-Monroe at the Liberty Bowl.

