Mid-South churches help children get back-to-school supplies

Thousands of kids will go back to school in the next few weeks, and all of them need school supplies.

For some families, the expense – even tax-free – is just too much. Enter Raleigh Community Church and the Highland Church of Christ.

For the 28th year in a row, these groups have helped thousands of kids go back to school with everything they need to learn, so they can succeed in the classroom.

The program serves kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Raleigh Community Church minister Jim Harbin said they are able to serve not only the Raleigh Community, but also families from all around the city.

Last year, the program helped students in more than 90 local schools.

The drive also provides school supplies for every student who attends LaRose Elementary School and kids who are a part of the AGAPE Families in Transition program.

Organizers said they will help more than 1,400 kids go back to school ready.

Harbin said when kids have what they need to learn, they are more likely to go to school, be in their seats, and ready to learn when school starts.

Public schools in Shelby County start Monday, August 7.

