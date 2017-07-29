City Watch issued for missing 12-year-old girl

Memphis police need your help finding a missing girl believed to be in danger.

Police say Trynisha Batts, 12, has run away many times before. She was last seen July 24 at Cherry Road and American Way with an adult male between 24-25 years old believed to be her boyfriend.

Trynisha stands 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a medium skin tone and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink shorts.

If you’ve seen her, please call Memphis PD at (901) 545-2677 or MPD Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.

