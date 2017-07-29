Man’s body found in lake investigated as homicide

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a lake Saturday morning.

A fisherman discovered the body at about 11:30 a.m. in Chewalla Lake.

The Marshall County Coroner said the body was decomposed and had been in the lake at least a week, and the man’s age and race are unknown at this time.

Investigators said they have not had recent missing persons reports in the area.

The sheriff’s department is investigating this case as a homicide.

