Man’s body found in lake investigated as homicide

Students at Melrose High School spent the day getting ready for a new school year.More >>
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is giving out 1,000 free backpacks on Saturday, July 29.More >>
Plenty of people could use a fresh start and that's especially true for those who have a criminal record. A Memphis judge is teaming up with a church to help give those people a second chance at life.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified the man shot and killed on Poppen Drive on Friday afternoon.More >>
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a lake Saturday morning.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.More >>
One man was injured after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo Saturday afternoon, according to Communications Director Michelle Curley.More >>
