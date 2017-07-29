Block party helps students get ready to go back to school

Students at Melrose High School spent the day getting ready for a new school year.

The school and sponsors held a back-to-school community block party Saturday complete with food and games.

Students also had the chance to get backpacks full of school supplies, health screenings, and haircuts.

Administrators said this is a good way to start the year on a positive note.

“You're seeing our students at their best and that's the way that we see them every day when they're getting to be in their element and socialize and do the things students need to do to become productive citizens,” said Vice Principal Marsha Davis.

Classes start on Monday, August 7.

