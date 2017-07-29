Memphis neighborhood recognized by Nextdoor app

A Memphis neighborhood was recognized Saturday for its connectedness and sense of community by the social network Nextdoor.

Leaders for both the city and MPD hope it can be an example for other areas when it comes to stopping crime.

“This neighborhood at East Buntyn is one of our best in the city,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

The social network Nextdoor picked Memphis’s East Buntyn neighborhood as one of 10 across the country they’d celebrate for their sense of community spirit.

East Buntyn is located near the University of Memphis, and Nextdoor said it was the first neighborhood in Tennessee to fully sign on for their service.

“We’re just blessed with many assets in this neighborhood. We have three churches in our boundaries, and they’re very helpful to us,” said Shannon Langellier, President of the East Buntyn Historic District Neighborhood Association.

The neighborhood is well-known in Memphis for its Art Walk each spring. The neighborhood association also hosts events like clean-ups and yard sales, along with a Fourth of July parade.

“Here’s another great neighborhood that has been doing so much to make their neighborhood safer,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings.

But perhaps the most important message out of the celebration, according to city officials, is safety.

Rallings said knowing your neighbors and the police officers who patrol your community is one of the fastest and easiest ways to keep crime out.

“We want to partner with individuals all over the city to build stronger neighborhoods,” Rallings said.

Even though they praise NextDoor for its ability to help communities stay aware, MPD reminds everyone to report all crimes to the police as well, and not to only post them to NextDoor.

