Protesters gather outside Mason detention facility to oppose ICE arrests

With prayers, signs, and resolution, people of all races took their fight of arrests made around Memphis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Mason.

“No more separation of families!” said Yuleiny Escobar with Comunidades Unidas en Una Voz.



Those who gathered in Mason, Tennessee have made the trip about 40 minutes from Memphis all the way here outside the Mason Detention Facility.

This is where they believe many of those people arrested in those raids are being held.



Dozens of people were arrested and taken off the streets this week. ICE claimed they're undocumented or immigrants with criminal records and gang ties.

Gloria Delgado's 52-year-old husband Frank Armendariz was one of the people arrested, and their daughter is currently deployed overseas in the Marines.

“I never thought something like that would happen to me,” Delgado said. “But it's affecting us, every single one of us.”



It's those stories that inspire support from so many.

“I don't believe in treating people the way they are being treated,” said supporter Joe Murphy. “It's an injustice and it needs to change.”



“Our friends are living with tremendous fear in their hearts,” said supporter Virginia Murphy.

Watched closely by sheriff's deputies, these protesters stood defiantly and peacefully, sending their message to loved ones inside.

“We're here to show our loved ones inside, that we are also resisting outside,” Escobar said.

They promise to never stop fighting.

“This will continue because only united can we make a difference,” Escobar said. “People are still terrified.”

Despite the fear in their communities, they said this won't stop until their family members, arrested illegally they say without warrants, are released.

