Band pleads for return of their gear stolen during Memphis trip

A band's trip to Memphis hit a sour note when their gear was stolen.



New Orleans-based band Cowboy Mouth performed Friday night at Lafayette's Music Room in Overton Square and left the instruments in the van at the Best Western at Madison and I-240 in Midtown Memphis.

When band members came downstairs Saturday morning, the windows of the van were smashed out and the guitars were gone.

“We're just disappointed man, that your tools you, know, to make your living,” said Cowboy Mouth singer and guitarist John Thomas Griffith. “We just want our babies back, you know?”

Police said they are looking for a Gibson Les Paul STD tobacco burst, an MDX blue suede Tele, a PRS SC 58 natural burst, a Knaggs Kenai Natural spalted maple with piezo serial #359, a Gibson SG wine-red bass, and a Roland SPD in a pelican case.

They are also missing five wireless guitar packs worth $250 each.

The band did file a report with Memphis police.

Griffith said in more than two decades of performing, nothing like this has ever happened before.

If you see any of these instruments or have any information on this crime, call Memphis police immediately.

