Band’s gear stolen during trip to Memphis

A band's trip to Memphis hit a sour note when their gear was stolen.



New Orleans-based band Cowboy Mouth was performing at Lafayette's Music Room in Overton Square on Saturday night. Early Sunday morning, they said someone broke into their vehicle and took their guitars.

Police said they are looking for a Gibson Les Paul STD tobacco burst, an MDX blue suede Tele, a PRS SC 58 natural burst, a Knaggs Kenai Natural spalted maple with piezo serial #359, a Gibson SG wine-red bass, and a Roland SPD in a pelican case.

They are also missing five wireless guitar packs worth $250 each.

If you see any of these instruments or have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Memphis police immediately.

