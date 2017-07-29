Man in critical condition after shooting at Arlington Kroger - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after shooting at Arlington Kroger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Arlington Kroger on Saturday night. 

Officials said information is still limited at this time, but they confirmed one man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. 

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available. 

