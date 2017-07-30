MABJ hosts back-to-school drive in Whitehaven

The Memphis Association of Black Journalists (MABJ) is teaming up with WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony and Jerry Askin as well as Kroger for the Back to School Drive in Whitehaven.

The drive will take place at New Horizon Apartments on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The apartment manager said there are nearly 600 children, grades kindergarten through 12, in need of back-to-school supplies.

Anthony, Askin, and members of the MABJ will distribute the donated items and speak to the residents about making good choices and the importance of staying out of trouble.

This comes after an investigative report conducted by an MABJ member found New Horizon Apartments have made significant strides to address crime at the property, specifically domestic violence.

The public is asked to donate supplies at drop-off sites Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4.

Drop-off sites:

New Horizon Apartments located at 3619 Kingsgate Drive

Silver Star News located at 3019 Park Ave.

Black Market Strategies located at 5146 Stage Road

