Man critical after drive-by shooting in Whitehaven

A man was shot twice during a drive-by shooting in Whitehaven around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Horn Lake Road near the intersection of West Shelby Drive.

Police said the victim was walking northbound on Horn Lake Road when a gray vehicle pulled up alongside him.

The suspect in the gray vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him twice in the calf, according to MPD.

The suspect then drove away from the scene, according to police.

Police said the victim knew the suspect.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.