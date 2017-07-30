Man in critical after drive-by shooting in Whitehaven

A man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Whitehaven around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Whitehaven around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Memphis Association of Black Journalists (MABJ) is teaming up with WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony and Jerry Askin as well as Kroger for the Back to School Drive.More >>
The Memphis Association of Black Journalists (MABJ) is teaming up with WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony and Jerry Askin as well as Kroger for the Back to School Drive.More >>
A Memphis neighborhood was recognized Saturday for its connectedness and sense of community by the social network Nextdoor.More >>
A Memphis neighborhood was recognized Saturday for its connectedness and sense of community by the social network Nextdoor.More >>
A band's trip to Memphis hit a sour note when their gear was stolen.More >>
A band's trip to Memphis hit a sour note when their gear was stolen.More >>
Plenty of people could use a fresh start and that's especially true for those who have a criminal record. A Memphis judge is teaming up with a church to help give those people a second chance at life.More >>
Plenty of people could use a fresh start and that's especially true for those who have a criminal record. A Memphis judge is teaming up with a church to help give those people a second chance at life.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>