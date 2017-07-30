Man shot, car stolen in South Memphis

A man was found lying on his back suffering from a gunshot wound in South Memphis just before 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The man was found in the parking lot of Riverview Park.

Police said the victim told them his "burnt orange" Buick Lesabre was stolen from him.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

