Two people stabbed after being cut off in Orange Mound

Two people were stabbed after their vehicle was cut off by another vehicle in Orange Mound just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The stabbings happened on Zanone Road near the intersection of Grand Street.

Police said the victims were driving down Zanone Road when they were cut off by a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Four black females, the suspects, and the two victims got out of their vehicles and began to fight, according to MPD.

Police said both victims were stabbed by the suspects. The suspects then got back into their car and fled the scene.

The victims did not know the suspects, according to MPD.

One victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition, and the other victim was released at the scene.

