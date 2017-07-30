City Watch issued for woman after car found abandoned

A City Watch has been issued for a woman who's car was found abandoned on the interstate.

According to Memphis Police Department, Lakisseris Jones has been missing since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Police said Jones has not been seen or heard from since she left her address on Black Forest Drive in Raleigh.

The victim was not found at any of the local hospitals, according to MPD.

Jones is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 145-pound black female with black hair. She was last seen wearing red and black striped tights, a red shirt, and flip flops.

If you see Jones, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

