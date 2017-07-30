MPD searching for 3 men who robbed woman in her driveway

Memphis police are searching for three suspects from an armed robbery Saturday morning.

The victim told police she was unloading groceries in her driveway in the 1100 block of Berclair Road, off Macon Road, when she was approached by three men with handguns.

She said the suspects, who appeared to be between 18-25 years old, then robbed her.

Police said the suspects were captured on video surveillance at a nearby gas station.

The first suspect is a black male with a dark complexion standing 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with red stripes on the side.

The second suspect is also a black male with a dark complexion standing 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants and shoes with a white belt, a black and white shirt, and a blue baseball cap.

The third suspect is a black male with a dark complexion standing between 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and long black shorts.

Police said the suspects were last seen in a two-toned two-door Honda with a custom paint job. The top of the hood, roof, and trunk lid are painted orange, and the bottom of the vehicle is black. The vehicle also has front end damage to the bumper and hood.

Anyone with information about this Robbery Individual should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

