Community hosts fundraiser for Memphis firefighters after break-in

It was just a few weeks ago that multiple firefighters were victims of a break-in at the Memphis firehouse on Union Avenue.

On Sunday, Memphians gathered to show support in their time of need.

The Central Gardens Association hosted a fundraiser to let them know that the community stands behind them.

"We really care about our firemen,” said CGA board member Sarah Blackburn. “We respect them. We want them to stay here in Memphis with us. We want them to feel safe because they take care of us."

About three weeks ago, a fire crew of eight were sleeping as thieves rummaged their way through their station. The thieves left with a laptop, a bike, keys, and wallets, altogether worth more than $5,000.

However, that didn't stop the community from rushing in with an outpouring of support.

"We came together and decided we would have this little fundraiser for them," Blackburn said.

Firefighter Archie Collins, whose bike was stolen, was gifted with a new one.

"I think it's fantastic,” Collins said. “I think just to see everybody out here is great."

These men spend hours serving their neighbors every single day, and it was only right that their neighbors serve them.

From food trucks to donations, Dalmatians, and desserts, these firemen left knowing that the community stands behind them 100 percent.

"What happens to our fire department on Union, happens to all of us,” Blackburn said.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lakins and Cesare Payne have been arrested in these burglaries.

