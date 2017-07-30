Community hosts fundraiser for Memphis firefighters after break-in

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Arlington Kroger on Saturday night.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Arlington Kroger on Saturday night.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that multiple firefighters were victims of a break-in at the Memphis firehouse on Union Avenue. On Sunday, Memphians gathered to show support in their time of need.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that multiple firefighters were victims of a break-in at the Memphis firehouse on Union Avenue. On Sunday, Memphians gathered to show support in their time of need.More >>
Shelby County is one of the top counties for human trafficking in the country, and advocates understand thinking outside the box can certainly help drive that number down.More >>
Shelby County is one of the top counties for human trafficking in the country, and advocates understand thinking outside the box can certainly help drive that number down.More >>
Memphis police are searching for three suspects from an armed robbery Saturday morning.More >>
Memphis police are searching for three suspects from an armed robbery Saturday morning.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a woman who's car was found abandoned on the interstate.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a woman who's car was found abandoned on the interstate.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>