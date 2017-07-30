Man hospitalized after apartment complex shooting

One man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Memphis Sunday afternoon.

MFD confirmed the man was transported to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. The shooting happened at about 7:22 p.m. at the Regency at Raleigh apartments on Timberline Drive off New Allen Road.

Officials said one person has been detained.

We will update this story as more details become available.

