Family remembers teen hit-and-run victim on her 19th birthday

Sunday was an incredibly bittersweet day for a Mid-South family.

An 18-year-old U of M student would have been 19, but sadly, she wasn't here to enjoy it after her life was taken in a hit-and-run.

Four months ago, Chelsea Williams was killed in a hit-and-run on Winchester Road.

“I be looking for her to come through the door and she's not going to ever come back,” said Chelsea’s mother Rachel Duckett.

Her friends and family celebrated with her the way she would have wanted with balloons and birthday messages on her car, even bringing her dog Bentley along.

“This is what she wanted, she loved her dog, she loved her family,” Duckett said.

Friends cried but also danced to Chelsea's favorite songs for a girl who was on the Dean's List at the University of Memphis who had dreams of getting into criminal justice.

“Her future was so bright and loved, she was a determined young lady,” said her aunt Latoya Wilson.

“Chelsea was all brains,” Duckett said. “She knew exactly what she wanted and she knew how she wanted it.”

Now her family needs some criminal justice with so many questions still left.

Witnesses said Chelsea went to a fire station on Winchester for help after feeling sick. Moments later, she was hit by a car that never stopped.

Memphis police said no one has been arrested.

“Something went wrong,” Duckett said. “I don't know what went wrong but I will not stop until I found out what happened to my baby.”

They're still begging for any answers.

“I just want you to know, Chelsea was somebody's baby,” Duckett said. “She was my baby. And I will never get a chance to see her anymore. Come on Memphis, somebody saw something. We need some help, we need some closure.”

But Sunday was a chance to celebrate Chelsea as her family, smiling and distraught, still hold out hope.

