'Cool Down for Peace' party gets students ready for school

Back to school season in full swing here in the Mid-South!

Community members gathered for the "Cool Down for Peace" party at the Winridge Elementary Park on Sunday.

The event featured a school supply giveaway for kids in attendance.

Organizers said it was also a chance for kids to get to know one another and for the community to join together in the name of fun.

“Tired of the violence, tired of the negativity,” said organizer Will Atkins. “You can never fix it all but trying to knock it down a little bit, do what you can?”

Classes in Shelby County start August 7.

Click here for more of our back-to-school coverage.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.