1 injured in shooting on N. Trezevant

Memphis first responders are on the scene of an incident at the intersection of North Trezevant Street and Frayser Boulevard, a block away from Trezevant High School.

Details are still limited at this time, but officials confirm one person was transported to the Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the call came in at about 9:38 p.m.

A witness said he was walking home from the corner store when he heard about 10 gunshots and saw a crowd of people running.

Our crew also reported seeing bloody clothing on the scene.

Sad scene in Frayser. A woman is screaming at scene of reported shooting, you can hear her in background. Waiting for info from MPD #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/VVszEnE14d — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) July 31, 2017

