MPD investigating possible shooting on N. Trezevant - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigating possible shooting on N. Trezevant

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FRAYSER, TN (WMC) -

Memphis first responders are on the scene of an incident by the intersection of North Trezevant Street and Frayser Boulevard, near Trezevant High School. 

Details are still limited at this time.

A witness said he was walking home from the grocery store when he heard about 10 gunshots. 

We have a crew on the scene, stay tuned for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly