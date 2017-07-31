Memphis an give back to Firefighters, social studies changes in the classroom, free haircuts and school supplies

Good Monday morning!

Memphians gathered to show a group of firefighters the community stands behind them. A few weeks ago the MFD station on Union was broken into and 8 firefighters had personal items stolen. We'll tell you about the fundraiser the community had to give back to those brave first responders.

With classes starting up in a few days --The Tennessee State Board of Education voted unanimously to finalize Tennessee social studies standards for students statewide. We'll tell you what that means this morning.

Later this morning students can get free haircuts to kick off the new school year. Brown Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with The Barber Alliance to the haircuts.



Hundreds of children are expected to attend a backpack giveaway for needy students this Wednesday on East South Street in Collierville. We have details on it this morning.

An appeals court tells the federal aviation administration to take another look at airplane seat size. We'll tell you what they said this morning.

Weather:

Another great day of weather with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.



