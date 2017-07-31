Memphis an give back to Firefighters, social studies changes in the classroom, free haircuts and school supplies

Good Monday morning!
Memphians gathered to show a group of firefighters the community stands behind them. A few weeks ago the MFD station on Union was broken into and 8 firefighters had personal items stolen. We'll tell you about the fundraiser the community had to give back to those brave first responders.
With classes starting up in a few days --The Tennessee State Board of Education voted unanimously to finalize Tennessee social studies standards for students statewide. We'll tell you what that means this morning.
Later this morning students can get free haircuts to kick off the new school year. Brown Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with The Barber Alliance to the haircuts. Details this morning on WMC.
Hundreds of children are expected to attend a backpack giveaway for needy students this Wednesday on East South Street in Collierville. We have details on it this morning.
An appeals court tells the federal aviation administration to take another look at airplane seat size. We'll tell you what they said this morning.
Weather:
Another great day of weather with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Memphis first responders are on the scene of an incident by the intersection of North Trezevant Street and Frayser Boulevard, near Trezevant High School.More >>
Sunday was an incredibly bittersweet day for a Mid-South family. An 18-year-old U of M student would have been 19, but sadly, she wasn't here to enjoy it after her life was taken in a hit-and-run.More >>
Back to school season in full swing here in the Mid-South! Community members gathered for the "Cool Down for Peace" party at the Winridge Elementary Park on Sunday.More >>
A band's trip to Memphis hit a sour note when their gear was stolen.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Memphis Sunday afternoon.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
