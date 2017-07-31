Cardinals legend Lou Brock is cancer free

St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock announced Friday that his doctor determined Brock to be cancer-free. Brock was diagnosed with a blood cancer earlier this year.

Brock wrote in a statement, "To God be the glory!" Brock went on to thank his doctor, family, friends, and fans for their support.

Brock has also had other health issues in the recent past. Part of his leg had to be amputated in 2015 because of complications from diabetes.

Brock is known for his prolific base stealing while wearing the Cardinal uniform, and was on two World Championship teams in St. Louis. His uniform number 20 is one of just 12 numbers retired by the Cardinal organization.

