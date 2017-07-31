Predators sign Johansen to 8-year deal

The Nashville Predators took a step towards solidifying their future when they signed centerman Ryan Johansen to an eight year, $64 million contract, the club announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old Johansen was instrumental in helping the Preds reach the Stanley Cup Finals this past season.

Johansen was the final piece in keeping Nashville's top line of Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidson together for the next five years.

