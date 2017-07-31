Predators sign Johansen to 8-year deal

One person is recovering after a shooting in Frayser.More >>
One person is recovering after a shooting in Frayser.More >>
Sunday was an incredibly bittersweet day for a Mid-South family. An 18-year-old U of M student would have been 19, but sadly, she wasn't here to enjoy it after her life was taken in a hit-and-run.More >>
Sunday was an incredibly bittersweet day for a Mid-South family. An 18-year-old U of M student would have been 19, but sadly, she wasn't here to enjoy it after her life was taken in a hit-and-run.More >>
Back to school season in full swing here in the Mid-South! Community members gathered for the "Cool Down for Peace" party at the Winridge Elementary Park on Sunday.More >>
Back to school season in full swing here in the Mid-South! Community members gathered for the "Cool Down for Peace" party at the Winridge Elementary Park on Sunday.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Memphis Sunday afternoon.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Memphis Sunday afternoon.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that multiple firefighters were victims of a break-in at the Memphis firehouse on Union Avenue. On Sunday, Memphians gathered to show support in their time of need.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that multiple firefighters were victims of a break-in at the Memphis firehouse on Union Avenue. On Sunday, Memphians gathered to show support in their time of need.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
While you were sleeping, a tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
While you were sleeping, a tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>