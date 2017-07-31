Man dies in fatal crash on I-40 near Whitten Road

A man died in a crash on I-40 near the Whitten Road exit just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Thomas Brooks, 45, was found dead by Memphis Fire Department on the scene on of the crash.

Police said Brooks' 2007 Cadillac DTS rear ended a trailer being pulled by a 2005 Volvo 5000 that had slowed down to about two miles per hour because of construction.

The driver of the Volvo told police that he heard a loud bang and felt his vehicle being pushed into the right lane, according to MPD.

Police said the driver of the Volvo pulled over and found damage to his trailer and the Cadillac wrecked in the middle of I-40.

No charges have been filed at this time.

