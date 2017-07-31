Study ranks best, worst cities for staycations

With summer here and only 35 percent of Americans planning to take a family vacation away from home this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.

To identify the best spots for staying local, WalletHub’s number crunchers compared the 150 largest cities across 36 key indicators of a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation. The data ranges from movie and bowling costs, to spas and wellness centers per capita, to cost of house-cleaning services.

Knoxville ranked 30th, Nashville ranked 35th, Jackson, MS ranked 58th, and Memphis ranked 99th.

Best Cities for Staycations:

Orlando, FL Chicago, IL San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL

Worst Cities for Staycations:

146. Fremont, CA

147. Santa Ana, CA

148. Oxnard, CA

149. Yonkers, NY

150. Chula Vista, CA

New Orleans has the most museums per capita, 92 times more than in Aurora, Colo., the city with the fewest.

New York has the most parks per capita, 13.5 times more than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the fewest.

Orlando, Fla., has the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita, 28 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest.

Chicago has the most tennis courts per capita, 26 times more than in Gilbert, Ariz., the city with the fewest.

Chicago has the lowest cost of house-cleaning services, 3.5 times less expensive than in Port St. Lucie, Fla., the city with the highest.

