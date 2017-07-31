Burglar smashes window at Southaven Sprint store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Burglar smashes window at Southaven Sprint store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

The Southaven Sprint store was broken into Monday morning.

Southaven Police Department said the store on Goodman Road, at the corner of Swinnea Road, was burglarized around 5 a.m.

The front window was smashed by the burglar.

It’s unclear what was taken. Police have not released any details on a possible suspect.

